Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $4.21

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.21, but opened at $4.36. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 3,636,699 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Virgin Galactic Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

Institutional Trading of Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 107.33% and a negative net margin of 23,751.78%. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 296.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 127,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

