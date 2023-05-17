Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lowered by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,733 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.2% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,222. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.63 and a 200 day moving average of $219.57. The stock has a market cap of $435.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.