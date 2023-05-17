Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Visionstate Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.86.

About Visionstate

Visionstate Corp. engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. The company, through its subsidiary, Visionstate IoT Inc, provides state-of-the-art IoT platform that tracks and monitors cleaning and maintenance activities in publicly accessible buildings and spaces.

