Vista Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Vista Finance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 270.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 349,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV traded up $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.10. 419,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,058,494. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $434.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.81. The company has a market cap of $307.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

