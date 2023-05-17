Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Shares Gap Down to $9.56

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.56, but opened at $8.46. Vivid Seats shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 171,705 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEAT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $164.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivid Seats news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $58,030.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Vivid Seats news, insider Riva Bakal sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $58,030.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $228,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Miles Wagner sold 11,757 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $82,769.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,460 shares in the company, valued at $355,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,380 shares of company stock valued at $186,761.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Vivid Seats by 18.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,066,000 after buying an additional 705,194 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 119.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,269,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after buying an additional 690,346 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the third quarter worth approximately $2,754,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 896,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 351,833 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

