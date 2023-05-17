VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 328,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 379,450 shares.The stock last traded at $4.01 and had previously closed at $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $755.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VTEX

VTEX Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the first quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VTEX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,073,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,245,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of VTEX by 74.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 706,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 302,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.