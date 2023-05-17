VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 328,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 379,450 shares.The stock last traded at $4.01 and had previously closed at $3.85.
A number of research firms have weighed in on VTEX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of VTEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.40.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $755.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 0.99.
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
