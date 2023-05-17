Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Reaches $3.40 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00012438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $93.53 million and $6.00 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00026757 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017863 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,358.93 or 1.00045359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,500,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.239329 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $3,790,744.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

