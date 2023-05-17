Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Wacker Neuson SE (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €22.55 ($24.51) and last traded at €22.55 ($24.51). Approximately 29,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 53,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.25 ($24.18).

WAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) target price on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($27.17) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

