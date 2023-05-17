Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,654 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Walmart by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 6,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,545 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.92. 2,249,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,007,964. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.64. The company has a market capitalization of $404.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,168,308. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

