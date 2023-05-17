Wanchain Trading Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. Wanchain has a market cap of $42.05 million and approximately $766,331.82 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000781 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00055357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00039882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019593 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00006209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,536,030 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

