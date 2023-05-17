Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 645.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Waste Management by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Waste Management by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,715,820. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $166.81. 123,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,773. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

