Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.79. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 28,837 shares traded.

Waterdrop Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

About Waterdrop

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Waterdrop by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,182 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Waterdrop during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.