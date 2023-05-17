Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $2.85

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.79. Waterdrop shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 28,837 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of -0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.
Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Waterdrop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $98.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.61 million. Analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.
