Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Increases Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.44% of Belden worth $13,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 444.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC traded up $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $84.68. 55,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.31. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $941,453.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

