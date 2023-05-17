Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $92.39. 5,580,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,005,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.16. The company has a market cap of $168.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

