Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 1,705 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.5% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.58.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Price Performance

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.89. 1,121,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,888. The company has a market cap of $145.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

