Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 220 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,115 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 169,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 43,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 673.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 66,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,258,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,461,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $44.03 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.89.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.32.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

