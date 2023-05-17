Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Takes $3.54 Million Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 469,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned 0.37% of MasterBrand at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBC. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MBC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 420,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,872. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $784.40 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

