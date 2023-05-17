Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock valued at $411,295,505. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on LLY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $436.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $283.11 and a 1-year high of $445.54.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

