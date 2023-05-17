Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after buying an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,658,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 42.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $77,890,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.04. 1,933,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

