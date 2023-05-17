Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Up 4.3%

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.34 and last traded at $35.07. 128,170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,424,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Further Reading

