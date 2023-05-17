Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cardinal Health (CAH)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) recently:

5/8/2023 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $88.00 to $90.00.

5/5/2023 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $93.00.

5/5/2023 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $77.00 to $80.00.

5/4/2023 – Cardinal Health was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/26/2023 – Cardinal Health had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $88.00.

3/31/2023 – Cardinal Health is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Cardinal Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $82.00 to $77.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CAH traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,507. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

