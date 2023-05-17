Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GDO)

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE GDO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 5,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,000. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDO. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $404,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 170,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

