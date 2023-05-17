Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,086. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

