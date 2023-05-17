Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HIO opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.32.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
