Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

