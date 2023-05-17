Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYI opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $13.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2,197.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

