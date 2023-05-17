Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE SBI opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $8.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth $1,062,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 50,773 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 75,058 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment company, which engages in the investment that provides common shareholders a level of current income exempt from regular federal income taxes consistent with prudent investing. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
