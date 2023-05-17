Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Issue $1.75 Quarterly Dividend

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $17.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Whirlpool Trading Down 2.4 %

WHR stock opened at $128.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.13. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $187.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of Whirlpool

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 526.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 68.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

