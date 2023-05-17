William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 143,416 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 835,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,416 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Central Garden & Pet worth $29,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 160.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENTA opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $43.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CENTA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

