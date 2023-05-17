William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 107,822 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,641,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,822 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.63% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tri Pointe Homes

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tri Pointe Homes Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

TPH stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

