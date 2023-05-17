William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,539,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,487 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $28,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NXGN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

