William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,163 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.00% of Marten Transport worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter worth about $698,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 135.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marten Transport

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

About Marten Transport

(Get Rating)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.