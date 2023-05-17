William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $26.45 Million Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,699 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $26,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $87.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $101.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

