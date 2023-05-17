William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $31.05 Million Stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,949,039 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,497 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $31,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 6,769 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $75,135.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker bought 15,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,969 shares of company stock worth $312,708. 7.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Banc of California Stock Down 2.3 %

Banc of California stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $589.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). Banc of California had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BANC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Banc of California from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Banc of California from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

See Also

