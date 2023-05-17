William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,529,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,551 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.55% of PGT Innovations worth $27,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the first quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PGT Innovations by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

In related news, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $256,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,612 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,626,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares in the company, valued at $34,458,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company's stock.

NYSE PGTI opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.57. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

