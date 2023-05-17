William Blair Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,225 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of Ziff Davis worth $25,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $63,717,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $3,469,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $539,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth approximately $707,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ziff Davis from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ziff Davis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Sarah Ann Fay purchased 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.81 per share, for a total transaction of $49,580.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,311.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.14 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average is $80.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.54 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 15.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

