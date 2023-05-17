William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 18,275 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,275 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 1.04% of Greif worth $33,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 3rd quarter worth $1,379,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $62.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.82. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.10 and a 12-month high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Greif’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.40 per share, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 108,992 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,044.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,399.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,437 shares of company stock valued at $578,287 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

