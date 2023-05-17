William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 18,294 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,294 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.86% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $34,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,111,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on KALU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $107.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -223.19%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

