Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Holdings Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 1.75% of Winnebago Industries worth $28,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 143,004 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,107,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after purchasing an additional 221,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of WGO opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Stories

