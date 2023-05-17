Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.34

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.34 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.26 ($0.03). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 586,416 shares trading hands.

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.30. The company has a market cap of £4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.