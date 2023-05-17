Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $665.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.04 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

WWW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $15.49 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.13 per share, for a total transaction of $161,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,767.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.02%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

