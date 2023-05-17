Wrapped BNB Reaches Market Capitalization of $965.09 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $965.09 million and approximately $123.29 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for about $308.07 or 0.01157217 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,132,643 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars.

