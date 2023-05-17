X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Price Target Raised to $5.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 146.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 15.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 5,770,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,453. The company has a market cap of $248.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.69. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,736,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,636 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,896 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,955,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,396,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

