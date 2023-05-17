Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.76. Yelp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.26.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $213,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,274 shares of company stock valued at $765,757. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,679 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 263.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 21,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,204 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $78,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Yelp by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

