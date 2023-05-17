Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Spectrum Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Spectrum Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spectrum Brands’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $71.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 361.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 7.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,020 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $374,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the third quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 10.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.