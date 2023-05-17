Zacks Research Weighs in on Norfolk Southern Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Norfolk Southern in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the railroad operator will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.51. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $13.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.09.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE NSC opened at $212.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.03 and a 200-day moving average of $230.80. The company has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

