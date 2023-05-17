Zacks Research Weighs in on The Chemours Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Chemours in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chemours Trading Down 3.8 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

NYSE CC opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Further Reading

