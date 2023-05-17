Zacks Research Weighs in on The Chemours Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CCGet Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Chemours in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Chemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemours’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Chemours (NYSE:CCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.36. Chemours had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

Chemours Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE CC opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chemours

In other Chemours news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $983,086.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

