Zadar Ventures (CVE:ZAD) Shares Up 7.1%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (CVE:ZAD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 18,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 39,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Zadar Ventures Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$20.25 million and a PE ratio of -14.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Zadar Ventures Company Profile

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

