ZClassic Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $339,808.31 and $48.36 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00122567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00046643 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00030909 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.