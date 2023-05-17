Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $266.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $365.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZBRA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

