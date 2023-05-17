Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZETA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $837,717.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,289,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,342,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 76,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $837,717.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,289,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,342,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $64,440.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,246,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,325,676.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,207 shares of company stock worth $1,224,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.23. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 222.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.